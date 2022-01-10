Brokerages Expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $762.60 Million

Brokerages expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will report $762.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $759.19 million and the highest is $766.00 million. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share.

SPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

Spectrum Brands stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.31. 288,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.62. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $74.26 and a 52-week high of $107.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

