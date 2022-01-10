FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.55 Million

Analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will report sales of $29.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.60 million and the lowest is $28.50 million. FS Bancorp reported sales of $34.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year sales of $123.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.10 million to $124.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $119.95 million, with estimates ranging from $118.20 million to $121.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.98. 7,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

In related news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $176,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $181,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,320 shares of company stock valued at $543,071 over the last three months. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $449,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $714,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. 31.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

