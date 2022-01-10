Brokerages Expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.36 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will report $13.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.78 million. Monroe Capital reported sales of $12.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $54.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.57 million to $54.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $55.89 million, with estimates ranging from $53.39 million to $59.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 65.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Monroe Capital by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in Monroe Capital by 30.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Monroe Capital by 24.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Finally, Cliffwater LLC increased its position in Monroe Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 528,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

MRCC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.00. 66,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,744. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $236.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

