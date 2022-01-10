$319.38 Million in Sales Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to post sales of $319.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $299.58 million to $336.50 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $126.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 152.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $881.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $861.52 million to $900.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. The company had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 70,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHP stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.77. 336,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,910. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.03.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

