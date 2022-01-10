Analysts Expect HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) will report sales of $85.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.30 million. HighPeak Energy reported sales of $11.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 635.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full-year sales of $203.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $201.28 million to $206.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $685.24 million, with estimates ranging from $670.78 million to $699.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HighPeak Energy.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $47.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPK shares. Roth Capital started coverage on HighPeak Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 45,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $454,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $520,627 in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 91.1% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 23,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 91.5% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPK traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.50. 52,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 127.86 and a beta of 0.99. HighPeak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HighPeak Energy (HPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.