Ultra (UOS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.88 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $315.63 million and $9.88 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00002674 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,740.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.97 or 0.00869592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.43 or 0.00254981 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00016216 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001050 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00011077 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00023099 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,756,070 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

