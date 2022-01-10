Swop Price Down 18.6% Over Last Week (SWOP)

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last seven days, Swop has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swop coin can now be purchased for $4.50 or 0.00010784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swop has a total market capitalization of $8.54 million and $8,637.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00056602 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00083916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,051.65 or 0.07311003 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,677.20 or 0.99848272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00066874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003062 BTC.

About Swop

Swop’s total supply is 1,893,213 coins and its circulating supply is 1,897,673 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swop using one of the exchanges listed above.

