Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on BRX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.01. 2,639,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $26.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,100. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Amundi acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $6,212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 81,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 279,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

