Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MDGL stock traded up $4.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.83. The stock had a trading volume of 234,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,474. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $142.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.13.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.87) by $0.08. On average, research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.