Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.56.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCGLY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($43.18) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($42.05) to €39.00 ($44.32) in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.43) to €25.50 ($28.98) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of SCGLY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,692. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 17.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

