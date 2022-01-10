Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.56.
A number of analysts recently commented on SCGLY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($43.18) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($42.05) to €39.00 ($44.32) in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.43) to €25.50 ($28.98) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
Shares of SCGLY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,692. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.56.
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
