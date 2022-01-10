STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $3,984,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,470. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 292.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 39,274 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 76.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 3.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STAA traded down $3.60 on Monday, reaching $79.07. The stock had a trading volume of 526,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.59 and a beta of 0.92. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $75.97 and a 12-month high of $163.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.41.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

