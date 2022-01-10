Swingby Price Hits $0.0248 on Major Exchanges (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $329,865.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00056788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00066805 BTC.

Swingby Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 296,373,870 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

