Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $262.59 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $41,691.69 or 0.99701714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $11.12 billion and approximately $262.59 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00090466 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00031504 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00034308 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.73 or 0.00795696 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 266,631 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

