Wownero Achieves Market Cap of $5.72 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges. Wownero has a market capitalization of $5.72 million and $18,548.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00056788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00066805 BTC.

About Wownero

WOW is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

