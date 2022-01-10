Akash Network (AKT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.85 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for $2.30 or 0.00005489 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Akash Network has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Akash Network has a total market cap of $261.37 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00056788 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00081893 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.85 or 0.07350813 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,767.04 or 0.99881897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00067273 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

