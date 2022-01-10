ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:CNVVY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.44. 1,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.67.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.