Analysts Set Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) PT at $67.17

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDPYF shares. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.50 to C$69.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.50 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS:CDPYF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.00. 598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.18. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $50.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0936 per share. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

