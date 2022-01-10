Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives GBX 8,660 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,660 ($117.55).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,400 ($127.60) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($128.95) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CRDA stock traded down GBX 424 ($5.76) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 9,034 ($122.63). The company had a trading volume of 298,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,741. Croda International has a 52-week low of GBX 6,032 ($81.88) and a 52-week high of £105.05 ($142.60). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9,914.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,932.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of £12.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.00.

In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £100.99 ($137.08), for a total transaction of £201,980 ($274,168.59).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

