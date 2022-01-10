Corra.Finance (CORA) Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last Week

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 10th. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $32,879.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Corra.Finance has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00056790 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00081281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,072.60 or 0.07349423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,687.78 or 0.99713999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00067284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Corra.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Corra.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

