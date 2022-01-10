Analysts Set iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) PT at $86.72

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.72.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC increased their target price on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins increased their target price on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. upped their price target on iA Financial from C$85.50 to C$89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on iA Financial from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of IAFNF stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $61.06. The company had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 430. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average of $56.49. iA Financial has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $61.64.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

