LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LPL shares. CLSA upgraded shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nomura cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of LG Display by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,423,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in LG Display by 110.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,141,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 600,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in LG Display by 251.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 642,597 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in LG Display by 37.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 405,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 109,645 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LG Display by 27.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 82,989 shares during the period. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.97. 587,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,611. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09. LG Display has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Equities analysts expect that LG Display will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

