DeFiChain (DFI) Market Cap Tops $793.76 Million

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for $2.64 or 0.00006318 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFiChain has a market cap of $793.76 million and $2.31 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeFiChain has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiChain alerts:

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007245 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000810 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain (CRYPTO:DFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 588,631,840 coins and its circulating supply is 300,511,840 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.io . DeFiChain’s official message board is medium.com/@defiblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DFIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeFiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.