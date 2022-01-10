Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.95.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZGNX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of ZGNX stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.73. The company had a trading volume of 653,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,887. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $880.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.28. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The business’s revenue was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $62,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

