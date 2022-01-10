DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.85

Shares of DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.85 and last traded at $43.28, with a volume of 18312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DNZOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.96.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). DENSO had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that DENSO Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

