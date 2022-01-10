Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.36

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 192437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cielo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cielo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Get Cielo alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.0112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.15%.

About Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.