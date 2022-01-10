MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Receives $14.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketWise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $3,473,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $8,397,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $8,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

MKTW traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 115,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,687. MarketWise has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

