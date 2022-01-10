Polytrade Hits One Day Volume of $1.39 Million (TRADE)

Polytrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Polytrade has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polytrade coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001528 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Polytrade has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00066047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005364 BTC.

About Polytrade

Polytrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,891,527 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Polytrade

