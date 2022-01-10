Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LAC. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

NYSE:LAC traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,515,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,527. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.61 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at about $50,690,000. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at about $42,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,404.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,839,000 after purchasing an additional 787,620 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 3,594.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 459,703 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,156,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,001,000 after purchasing an additional 374,162 shares during the period. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.