Citigroup Lowers Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $57.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $58.50 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.95.

NYSE LVS traded down $1.47 on Monday, hitting $36.43. 9,354,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,904,467. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.47. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,701 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

