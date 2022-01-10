Fusion (FSN) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.51 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, Fusion has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Fusion coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001424 BTC on major exchanges. Fusion has a market cap of $41.89 million and $3.51 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,559.11 or 0.99704000 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 70,590,972 coins. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

