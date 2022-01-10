Brokerages Anticipate Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.68. Koppers posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Koppers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,490,000 after acquiring an additional 34,946 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,345,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,869,000 after acquiring an additional 63,874 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,059,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,108,000 after acquiring an additional 59,120 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Koppers by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 781,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,441,000 after buying an additional 218,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Koppers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after buying an additional 34,715 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOP traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $31.70. 56,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,428. Koppers has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

