Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,700 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after acquiring an additional 52,949 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 58,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.65.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.57. 400,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,909,413. The company has a market capitalization of $203.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.86.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

