Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto manufacturer on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Ford Motor has decreased its dividend by 86.3% over the last three years. Ford Motor has a payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 122,483,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,112,688. The firm has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nomura lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

