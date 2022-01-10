Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium’s lead application for their ARCs is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient’s disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. With their ARC approach, they seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Their lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. The SI “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 124,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,603. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Research analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

