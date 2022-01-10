BOMB (BOMB) Price Up 8.3% Over Last Week

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $269,434.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $1.37 or 0.00003298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,596.93 or 0.99785867 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00088871 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007245 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00031577 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00033432 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.34 or 0.00790045 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,654 coins and its circulating supply is 894,866 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BOMBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.