ZooKeeper Trading Down 38.4% This Week (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $178,069.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 93,942,562 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

