Analysts Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to post $5.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.52 billion and the lowest is $5.48 billion. Baker Hughes also reported sales of $5.50 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year sales of $20.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.50 billion to $20.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.59 billion to $22.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $729,511.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,519,244 shares of company stock worth $1,187,981,677. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,974,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,170,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.55. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.57 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

