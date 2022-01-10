Beyond Finance (BYN) Tops One Day Volume of $1.29 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00056687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00080659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.71 or 0.07359044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,653.55 or 0.99921680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00067150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

