Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives $123.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens raised Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.63. The stock had a trading volume of 135,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $70.93 and a 52 week high of $125.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,907,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,917,000 after buying an additional 38,557 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,873,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,513,000 after purchasing an additional 27,949 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,159,000 after purchasing an additional 130,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 986,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,558,000 after purchasing an additional 20,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 967,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,827,000 after purchasing an additional 57,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

