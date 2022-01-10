Olink Holding AB (publ) Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,320 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,494% compared to the typical volume of 271 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 424,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after acquiring an additional 83,204 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 176,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,318,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,966,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 362,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 71,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OLK traded up $2.78 on Monday, reaching $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,444,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,399. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 8.39.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

