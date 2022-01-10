Vai (VAI) Price Hits $0.87 on Major Exchanges

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Vai has a market capitalization of $56.11 million and $422,505.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00002091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vai has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00056687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00080659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.71 or 0.07359044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,653.55 or 0.99921680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00067150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 64,364,938 coins. The official website for Vai is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

