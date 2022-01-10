Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,173 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 702% compared to the typical daily volume of 271 call options.

Shares of Accolade stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,030. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Accolade has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $59.93.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. Accolade’s revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Analysts expect that Accolade will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Accolade by 920.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Accolade by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

