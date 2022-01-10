Brokerages Expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.24 Million

Analysts expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to announce sales of $101.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.00 million. Yext posted sales of $92.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $390.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $390.60 million to $391.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $441.77 million, with estimates ranging from $433.00 million to $450.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yext.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $272,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $111,321.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Yext by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Yext by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Yext by 3.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yext by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 3.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE YEXT traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $9.07. 1,207,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,787. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.44. Yext has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $20.23.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yext (YEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.