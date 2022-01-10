$67.98 Million in Sales Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will report $67.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.40 million. Information Services Group reported sales of $66.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year sales of $276.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $275.66 million to $276.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $292.66 million, with estimates ranging from $288.30 million to $297.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.89 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 4.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ III traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 338,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,982. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $346.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Information Services Group news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $383,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of III. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Information Services Group by 227.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 102,634 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 57.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 94,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 34,536 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter worth about $709,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

