$59.93 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report $59.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.50 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $56.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $236.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.10 million to $237.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $304.85 million, with estimates ranging from $302.20 million to $307.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.20 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 15,216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 45,649 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 27,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABTX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $43.96. The company had a trading volume of 28,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.99. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $32.45 and a 12 month high of $45.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.