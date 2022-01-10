Oxen Price Down 22.2% Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $29.45 million and $45,560.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001247 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,686.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.28 or 0.07372412 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.59 or 0.00303683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.94 or 0.00873058 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00068227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.62 or 0.00438093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.78 or 0.00256159 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,667,003 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

