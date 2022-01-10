Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Tops $5.24 on Top Exchanges

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 33.9% against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for about $5.24 or 0.00012569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $15.89 million and approximately $977,318.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00056687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00080659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.71 or 0.07359044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,653.55 or 0.99921680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00067150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,032,359 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

