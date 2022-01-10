Pigeoncoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $22,538.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $630,105.68 and approximately $22,538.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00010446 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PGNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.