$2.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will report earnings of $2.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.53 and the highest is $2.74. Alibaba Group reported earnings per share of $3.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year earnings of $8.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $10.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Argus downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.41.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.30. 21,817,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,704,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.48. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Camden National Bank increased its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after purchasing an additional 236,236 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,520,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 154,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

