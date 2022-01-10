$21.15 Million in Sales Expected for Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) to announce sales of $21.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full-year sales of $102.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $101.20 million to $103.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $118.40 million, with estimates ranging from $118.36 million to $118.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Reservoir Media.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ RSVR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.31. 60,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,083. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Reservoir Media has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,775,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,676,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,620,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,269,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

